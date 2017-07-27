Pet Pals: Rescuing dogs from horrible situations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fascinating and unique story about our four-legged furry friend population.

This time Patty stopped by with Steven Stolen, the CEO of IndyHumane, to talk about rescuing dogs from horrible situations.

They discussed how IndyHumane is helping to get dogs out of the horrific Korean dog meat market and then giving them a new lease on life.

