Prosecutor: Man fatally shot Indiana doctor for denying wife opioids

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor said a northern Indiana man fatally shot a doctor because he would not prescribe opioid painkillers to the man’s wife.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter identified the gunman Thursday as 48-year-old Michael Jarvis of Mishawaka.

Police said Jarvis fatally shot 56-year-old Dr. Todd Graham on Wednesday in a parking lot outside the St. Joseph Rehabilitation Institute in Mishawaka.

Cotter said Graham declined to prescribe highly addictive opioids to Jarvis’ wife during an appointment Wednesday morning. He says Jarvis returned to the medical center about two hours later and shot Graham.

Cotter said Jarvis then drove to a friend’s home about 3 miles away and fatally shot himself.

Cotter said Jarvis’s wife wasn’t aware of her husband’s actions.