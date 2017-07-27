Southport officer shot during police call, sent to hospital

HOMECROFT, Ind. (WISH) — A Southport Police Department officer has been shot along Madison Avenue in a residential area on the south side.
Witnesses tell 24-Hour News 8 that there was a crash at Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive and then when police responded, shots were fired. A car is upside-down in a yard off Madison Avenue.
A Southport Police Department officer was taken to Eskenazi Hospital after the shooting, said Southport Lt. Danny Marlett. Southport is located a few block southeast of the intersection.
Marlett could not provide any information about any suspects in custody.
A second person was loaded into an ambulance at the scene, but no information was immediately available about that person.
Police initially were dispatched to a property-damage accident call at 2:07 p.m. Thursday at Maynard Drive and Orinoco Avenue, a few blocks west of Madison Avenue. At 2:38 p.m., a personal-injury accident was reported at Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive.
Madison Avenue is closed in the area.