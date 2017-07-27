Southport officer shot during police call, sent to hospital

HOMECROFT, Ind. (WISH) — A Southport Police Department officer has been shot along Madison Avenue in a residential area on the south side.

Witnesses tell 24-Hour News 8 that there was a crash at Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive and then when police responded, shots were fired. A car is upside-down in a yard off Madison Avenue.

A Southport Police Department officer was taken to Eskenazi Hospital after the shooting, said Southport Lt. Danny Marlett. Southport is located a few block southeast of the intersection.

Marlett could not provide any information about any suspects in custody.

A second person was loaded into an ambulance at the scene, but no information was immediately available about that person.

Just got to scene where Southport officer was shot. Officer in hospital. Just watched someone else get in ambulance @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/ltvcb5nbl5 — Megan Sanctorum (@MeganSanctorum) July 27, 2017

Police initially were dispatched to a property-damage accident call at 2:07 p.m. Thursday at Maynard Drive and Orinoco Avenue, a few blocks west of Madison Avenue. At 2:38 p.m., a personal-injury accident was reported at Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive.

Madison Avenue is closed in the area.