Voices from near, far honor slain Southport police officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Voices from across the nation joined ones in Indiana on social media to offer condolences and grieve the fatal shooting of a Southport Police Department officer in the line of duty.

Investigators said Lt. Aaron Allan was responding to a crash when someone inside the car opened fire and fatally shot him. He was 38. One of the two people inside the car was shot by other police officers and the other person was injured in the crash. Both people, identified as suspects, were sent to Eskenazi Hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released this statement:

Today, Lieutenant Aaron Allan was doing what officers do each day: responding to the scene of an accident ready to help someone in their time of need. His death is a shocking and tragic reminder of the difficult, often dangerous work of police officers across Marion County. Together, our community grieves for the Allan family and for all the men and women who risk their lives on a daily basis to protect our city and its citizens.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb released the following statement, via Twitter:

My thoughts & prayers remain with the families, friends, and our law enforcement community as we mourn the loss of two public safety servants. Our officers are true Hoosier heroes and deserve our support now and always.”

The governor’s tweet referred not only to Allan,but also to IMPD Deputy Chief James Waters, who died Thursday afternoon at IU Health Methodist Hospital after he was in a car crash on I-70 on Sunday.

U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, a Democrat from Indiana, issued this statement:

My deepest condolences and prayers go to the family of Southport Police Lieutenant Aaron Allan, and to the entire Southport Police Department, as they confront this tragedy. Every day, law enforcement officers across Indiana and our country go to work to protect our families and communities. May we honor Lt. Allan’s memory and service to his community and our state.”

The New York Police Department tweeted a photo of Allan and said:

Our prayers are with the @SouthportPD & family of Lt. Aaron Allan who was shot & killed in the line of duty today. We will # NeverForget.

City-Council President Maggie A. Lewis issued this statement.

Today is a sad day in our community as we have lost another public safety official. Our prayers are with the family of Lt. Aaron Allan of the Southport Police Department who lost his life while serving in the line of duty. I encourage us all to say an extra prayer tonight for all of our first responders as they cope with the tragic loss of their fellow officers.”

FOP President, Rick Snyder, issued this statement:

The Indianapolis Policing community is simply heartbroken by the tragic loss of Lieutenant Aaron Allan. Lt. Allan leaves a loving family, friends and his sisters and brothers of the Southport PD and the entire Indianapolis police community. Aaron made the ultimate sacrifice while actively trying to render help to his fellow man in need. There is no greater sacrifice and our entire community is now absorbing the impact of such a tragic event. The Fraternal Order of Police has activated the Indiana FOP Critical Incident team and stands ready to support the Allan family and Aaron’s extended law enforcement family on this journey to ensure they will not walk alone.”