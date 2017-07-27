Wayne Co. authorities investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities in Wayne County are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicycle and a 2007 Dodge Ram.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, the deadly accident happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the area of North Brick Church Road and Turnpike Road.

Deputies say the driver of the 2007 Dodge Ram, 22-year-old Chandler Grogan, was not injured in the accident. However, the bicyclist, 14-year-old Elijah Neal, was transported to Reid Hospital and then flown to Dayton’s Children Hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The deadly incident currently remains under investigation.