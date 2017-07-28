5 honored at Indiana Living Legends Gala

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Historical Society hosted its annual Indiana Living Legends Gala on Friday night.

Tamika Catchings, a former Indiana Fever star who won Olympic gold four times, was feted alongside philanthropic leaders John and Sarah Lechleiter. Longtime Indiana Repertory Theatre executive artistic director Janet Allen and Hulman & Co. President and CEO Mark Miles also were honored.

WISH-TV’s own Scott Sander was the master of ceremonies.

The gala is the historical society’s largest fundraiser of the year. Organizers hoped to raise more than $100,000.

Amy Lamb of the historical society said, “The money tonight goes to our educational programs, things like assisting teachers, doing workshops, we have a national history day in Indiana program that serves more than 5,000 kids throughout the state. So really, getting history into the classroom.”