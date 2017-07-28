5 honored at Indiana Living Legends Gala

People attend the Indiana Living Legends Gala on July 27, 2017, at the at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Historical Society hosted its annual Indiana Living Legends Gala on Friday night.

Tamika Catchings, a former Indiana Fever star who won Olympic gold four times, was feted alongside philanthropic leaders John and Sarah Lechleiter. Longtime Indiana Repertory Theatre executive artistic director Janet Allen and Hulman & Co. President and CEO Mark Miles also were honored.

Scott Sanders of WISH-TV was master of ceremonies for the Indiana Living Legends Gala on July 27, 2017, at the at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

WISH-TV’s own Scott Sander was the master of ceremonies.

The gala is the historical society’s largest fundraiser of the year. Organizers hoped to raise more than $100,000.

Amy Lamb of the historical society said, “The money tonight goes to our educational programs, things like assisting teachers, doing workshops, we have a national history day in Indiana program that serves more than 5,000 kids throughout the state. So really, getting history into the classroom.”

