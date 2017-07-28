Back-to-school fashion for teens and teachers

It may still be July, but for some, it’s already back-to-school time and with that comes a need for new fashion!

Today on Indy Style, Steph Weber of RaeLynn’s Boutique, shows us how both teens and teachers can feel stylish and comfortable, all at the same time!

Model Looks:

Anne (college freshman Purdue): Anne is wearing an adorable shift dress that could be paired with a jean jacket or a blazer. This look would be perfect for class or a night with friends.

Maddie (college freshman IU): Maddie is wearing a trendy off the shoulder top with ankle jeans. This an easy look to impress in those first few days of class.

Carly (college Junior at UINDY): Carly is wearing a teal shift dress that could easily be worn to an interview or internship. As a junior, it’s important to find pieces that will work for your post-grad life also.

Anne (teacher in Carmel Clay): Anne is wearing a maxi dress which is perfect for teachers. We paired it with a jean jacket, but she could also do a blazer to dress it up.

Lacey (teacher on Southside): Lacey is also wearing a very school-appropriate outfit. It’s important for teachers to find pieces that they can dress up or down and that follows the dress code.

To learn more, visit www.raelynns.com.