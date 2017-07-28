Court documents provide new details on officer’s death but no motive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A day later, it is still not known why a man accused of killing Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan began firing shots.

Court documents obtained by I-Team 8’s Bennett Haeberle provide some new details but do not shed much light on why shots rang out Thursday.

The documents, obtained via the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, include witness statements. One of the witnesses is the 20-year-old man who was in the car with 28-year-old Jason Brown, the man accused of killing Allan. 24-Hour News 8 is not naming the man at this time, as he has not been charged with a crime. Detectives interviewed and released the man.

In the filings, the man said that Brown had picked him up at Country Club Apartments and that they had stopped at a gas station. The witness said they began driving south on Madison Avenue, then Brown began speeding for no known reason. He said Brown was maneuvering around vehicles before striking the curb, leading the 2004 BMW car to become inverted in a yard.

Allan and a Homecroft police officer, identified in documents as Maj. C.T. Bowman, responded to the call for the crash.

Brown was upside-down in the vehicle and being held in by his seat belt, when officers arrived. Bowman described Brown as “hysterical” and said that Allan told Brown to be calm. Bowman said Allan climbed into the car, then Bowman turned to speak to a female witness when shots rang out. Bowman said he heard 10 or 12 gunshots followed by a lull, then two or three additional gunshots.

Another officer, Cpl. Chris Hemphill with the Homecroft Police Department, stated that he saw Allan had been shot and to cut Brown’s seat belt so that he could be removed from the vehicle. Another witness said that Brown seemed agitated.

Allan was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 3:25 p.m. Documents state that he sustained 14 gunshot wounds.

Brown’s weapon is listed as a Springfield XDM-9, a 9 mm semi-automatic gun. The second occupant of the vehicle said that Brown has a handgun permit.

Brown was also sent to Eskenazi. 24-Hour News 8 does not know the extent of his injuries.

In the vehicle, investigators found a 1-quart bag containing 13 smaller baggies believed to contain marijuana.

He is currently being held without bond. He has a hearing at 1 p.m. Tuesday. A charging decision from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is expected by that time.

Authorities have not released a mugshot of Brown.