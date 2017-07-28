Crew of WWII ship USS Indianapolis to gather for 72nd anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Survivors and their families of the famous World War II ship the USS- Indianapolis will be at the Hyatt this weekend for their 72nd Anniversary Reunion.

The USS Indianapolis Legacy Organization is putting on the event and there’s a full schedule of events this weekend planned for the survivors.

Out of the crew of 1,196 men on the USS Indianapolis, there are 20 living survivors as of today.There were 317 pulled from the water in 1945. Seven total survivors are registered to be at the reunion, one traveling from Hawaii. Survivors as well as the families of the men lost at sea are showing up here in Indianapolis to honor the men who lost their lives on July 30, 1945.

The USS Indianapolis was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine in the Philippine Sea and sank in 12 minutes.Of 1,196 men on board, approximately 300 went down with the ship. The remainder, about 900 men, were left floating in shark-infested waters with no lifeboats and most with no food or water. The ship was never reported missing, and by the time the survivors were spotted by accident four days later only 316 men were still alive.

It’s a harrowing story, that’s why writer, director, producer Sara Vladic and producer Melanie C. Johnson released a new documentary about it last year. She will be here to introduce the documentary called USS Indianapolis: The Legacy. They made it over several years about the ship and it’s passengers.

Events this weekend include a trip to the memorial by the canal Friday afternoon. As well for the public to meet these men and a book signing Saturday afternoon. The survivors are signing the book “Only 317 Survived”

If you would like to get involved or meet some of the survivors and their families, click here.