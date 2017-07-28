Grandfather indicted for allegedly stabbing 1-year-old grandson with butcher knife

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Franklin County, Ohio Grand Jury has indicted Abdulkadir Banow Iman for allegedly repeatedly stabbing his 20-month-old grandson.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Iman, 52, was indicted after police said he repeatedly stabbed his grandson with a butcher knife, July 19, at a residence in the 5500 block of Sierra Ridge Drive.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with injuries to his neck and head.

Iman has been indicted on one count of felonious assault, and one count of endangering children.

Iman is set to be arraigned July 31, at 1 p.m.