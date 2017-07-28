Interim principal to lead Lawrence Central High School

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Lawrence Central High School will have a new interim principal on Monday, the district announced Friday.

Indianapolis native Franklyn Bush is the current assistant principal over the Freshman School at Lawrence North High School. Bush, a 1996 Lawrence North High School graduate, holds degrees from Butler University and Indiana Institute of Technology.

“With K-12 experience as a teacher, coach, and administrator, Mr. Bush brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this interim role,” said a news release from Dana Altemeyer, coordinator of communications for Lawrence Township Schools.

The new school year begins Thursday in the northeast side district.

“I have every confidence that Mr. Bush is the right person to step in to the role of interim principal at Lawrence Central, despite the late hour,” said Superintendent Shawn A. Smith in the release.

Bush will take the interim role after the former principal, Rocco Valdez, accepted a regional position with Indianapolis-based Project Lead the Way, a nonprofit that describes itself as providing “a transformative learning experience for K-12 students and teachers across the U.S.”

The search for a permanent principal at Lawrence Central High School will begin later in the semester, the release said.