Japan: NKorea fires possible missile, could land off Japan

Associated Press Published:
A South Korean man watches North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering his New Year's speech on a TV news program shown at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. North Korea's development of banned long-range missiles is in "final stages," the country's leader Kim was quoted as saying in his New Year's message. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s prime minister says North Korea has fired what is believed to be a missile and it may have landed in the sea off Japan.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters that officials are analyzing the apparent launch and that he has called a meeting of the National Security Council.

In Washington, a Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, confirmed that a launch of a ballistic missile from North Korea had been detected.

He said, “We are assessing and will have more information soon.”

