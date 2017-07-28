Missouri man accused of dropping TV 3 stories onto woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man is accused of critically injuring a woman by purposely dropping an old television set onto her from a third-floor balcony.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 36-year-old Otishus Kirkwood of Kansas City, Missouri, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Authorities say the victim, who was not identified, sustained life-threatening injuries.

Investigators allege in court filings that officers on Thursday found the victim unconscious in front of the apartment building, near a broken tube television set.

Police say a witness reported that Kirkwood threw the large television from an apartment’s third-floor balcony, striking the victim on the head. The apartment’s occupant said the victim and Kirkwood were homeless, and that he allowed them to occasionally sleep in his apartment.

Online court records don’t show whether Kirkwood has an attorney.