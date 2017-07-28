Pacers unveil new uniforms, floor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers had some big surprises for faithful fans Friday night.

The Blue and Gold hosted the River West StreetFest, a chance for fans to meet some of the Pacers top players including Myles Turner and Lance Stephenson.

Fans also got to see the new Pacers court that will be at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this season.

The team also unveiled its new 2017 uniforms. This marks the first time since Reggie Miller’s retirement that Indiana has a new jersey and the players are big fans.

Turner said, “I like them. You know it kind of looks like a college uniform, so it’s kind of going back to the old University of Texas days, so it’s cool.”

Glenn Robinson III said that it’s a “whole new look.

“It’s lighter. At first when I seen it, I looked at the jersey, it kind of reminded me a little bit of like a AAU-style (Amateur Athletic Union) jersey, but it’s like a fun, whole new custom look to us. I think it’s a whole different, it kind of explains the team that we’re going to have this year, I think it’s a whole younger style, younger feel to us.”

Lance Stephenson said, “I actually like it. It’s extra light and very comfortable. I feel like I got nothing on right now.”