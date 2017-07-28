Popular American Ninja Warrior competitor surprises young Indiana fan

He’s a ninja warrior and an awareness advocate, but to 7-year-old Chase Givens, Kevin Bull is so much more. He’s his idol.

Today on Indy Style, meet Kevin and Chase, as they describe their relationship with each other and their shared experience with the medical condition, Alopecia. On July 27, Kevin surprised Chase at an American Ninja Warrior themed Pizza Party at Indy Warrior in Noblesville. It’s all being filmed for a pilot for a new TV series that Kevin is producing. In the new series, Kevin will help other families who have kids with alopecia. Take a look at today’s interview!

To learn more, visit www.oliviascause.org.