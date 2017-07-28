Prayers, ribbons, decals honor slain police Lt. Aaron Allan

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — The Southport community is coming together to honor fallen police Lt. Aaron Allan.

That memorial includes a ceremony with hundreds of feet of blue ribbons, and a time to pray and reflect.

This group of neighbors didn’t necessarily know Lt. Allan but saw and felt his presence in this tight-knit community.

And as they saw the tragedy unfolding before their eyes, they said they had to do something.

These neighbors contacted Post Road English Garden, which provided hundreds of feet of blue ribbon that was to be draped on the lightposts Thursday night.

Then they contacted Plainfield-based TKO Graphix, which is selling 300 police support decals,with all proceeds going directly to Lt. Allan’s family.

While the businesses are not located in Southport, they see it as a time for the entire =Indianapolis community to come together.

Organizers say it doesn’t matter where you’re from, or if you even knew Lt. Allan, all are welcome as the community mourns the loss of one of their own.