Purdue president asks for internal review of Camp DASH following allegations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) – Purdue president Mitch Daniels has asked for an internal review of one of the university’s summer research campaigns.

Daniels’ request comes following allegations that sex crimes were committed at Camp DASH. Daniels has appointed the school’s vice president for ethics and compliance to lead a review to look into the accusations surrounding Camp DASH.

The university made the decision to shut down the camp after those allegations came out this week, two weeks before the camp’s scheduled conclusion.

Campers stayed at Tarkington Hall. Online records show Purdue police took reports at that address over the dates of the camp. The reports included accusations of fondling, voyeurism, battery rape, and the distribution of child pornography.

In addition to Purdue University conducting their own internal investigation, the Purdue University Police Department, and the Indiana Department of Child Services are currently looking to the allegations.

DASH, which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, was part of a diet study for children with high blood pressure.