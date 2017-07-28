Safety at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Fair starts in one week, but the scramble is already underway to make sure everything is safe.

Those safety measures take on added weight after the deadly incident that occurred at the Ohio State Fair earlier this week, in which an 18-year-old was killed and several others were injured.

To discuss safety at this year’s Indiana State Fair, John Erickson from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security stopped by Daybreak.

