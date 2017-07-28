Searing vs Reverse Searing: what’s best for your next dish

To sear or reverse sear, that is the question! Chef Laura Wilson of La Dolce Vita prepares us a delicious meal doing a little bit of both!
Debbie’s Marinade
1 c. Wishbone (reg.-not zesty)
1 c. red wine
1 c. oil (not olive oil)
1/2 c. soy sauce
1 sm. can pineapple juice
Garlic salt, pepper, and salt
Pour over tenderloin and marinate at least 2 hours.
Arugula, Pear, Goat Cheese, and Walnut Salad
With Maple Vinaigrette
Baby arugula, tails off
Goat cheese or bleu cheese, crumbled
Toasted Walnuts or pine nuts
Blueberries or, in the fall, pears
6 Tablespoons olive oil
1 Tablespoon very good balsamic vinegar
2 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard (not grainy)
1 teaspoon maple syrup
Toss the arugula in the vinaigrette. Then add the walnuts, and pears. Toss again. Place on plates. Add the pears on top and fluff it a bit.
Serves 6
