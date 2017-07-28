Searing vs Reverse Searing: what’s best for your next dish

To sear or reverse sear, that is the question! Chef Laura Wilson of La Dolce Vita prepares us a delicious meal doing a little bit of both!

Debbie’s Marinade

1 c. Wishbone (reg.-not zesty)

1 c. red wine

1 c. oil (not olive oil)

1/2 c. soy sauce

1 sm. can pineapple juice

Garlic salt, pepper, and salt

Pour over tenderloin and marinate at least 2 hours.

Arugula, Pear, Goat Cheese, and Walnut Salad

With Maple Vinaigrette

Baby arugula, tails off

Goat cheese or bleu cheese, crumbled

Toasted Walnuts or pine nuts

Blueberries or, in the fall, pears

6 Tablespoons olive oil

1 Tablespoon very good balsamic vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard (not grainy)

1 teaspoon maple syrup

Toss the arugula in the vinaigrette. Then add the walnuts, and pears. Toss again. Place on plates. Add the pears on top and fluff it a bit.

Serves 6

To learn more, visit www.ladolcevitaculinary.com.