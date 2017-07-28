Trump names new chief of staff; Priebus out

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff.

That means Reince Priebus is out.

Kelly is currently the secretary of Homeland Security.

Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Trump told The Wall Street Journal in an interview Tuesday that no staff shake-up was imminent. But he had privately floated potential replacements for Priebus, including Kelly, deputy national security adviser Dina Powell, chief economic adviser Gary Cohn and former campaign adviser David Urban, according to three people who’d been in conversation with the president and senior staffers recently. They weren’t authorized to discuss private conversations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The president often throws out names casually in conversation that end up going nowhere, and there had been no indication that anyone had been approached about the job.

Priebus’ power — which has been limited compared with past people with that title — has dwindled. Communications chief Anthony Scaramucci has been the latest top aide to be granted a direct line to Trump, and it had become increasingly unclear who actually reported to Priebus.

