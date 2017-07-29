8th annual car wash raises funds for Big Brothers and Big Sisters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People across Indiana got their cars washed this weekend — for a cause.

Crew Carwash hosted its eighth annual Crew for Kids fundraiser Saturday at all 30 locations across Indiana, in support of Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

Bigs and Littles from Big Brothers and Big Sisters were on hand to help promote it.

Crew Carwash is donating 50 percent of all Works washes and Ultimate washes to Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

Darcey Palmer-Schultz, CEO of the location in central Indiana, says the fundraiser helps the local community:

“And those relationships have really been proven to help kids do well in school, stay out of trouble and develop socially and emotionally as well. So it really helps kids grow up into strong, confident and great kind of community members.”