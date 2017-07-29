Chef Wendell: Chakra Salad

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summertime is perfect for eating fresh, sun-soaked, sweet, crispy and crunchy vegetables, nuts and seeds. This vitamin-packed raw veggie salad is high in healthy fats, fiber, water, and powerful antioxidants that prevent many diseases. The healthy fats in this salad come from a perfect combination of nuts, seeds, and avocados. This bold flavored salad provides antioxidant vitamins A, C, K, E, B6, fiber, folate, manganese, and phosphorous.

Don’t be afraid to be awesome. You are special. A miracle.

When you change the way you look at food, your life will change.

If you want to prevent disease, eat more plant foods…closer to earth.

Veggie antioxidant power:

Beta carotene counteracts the damaging effects of oxidative stress.

Oxidative stress connected to atherosclerosis, certain cancers, and accelerated aging.

Oxidative stress contributes to all inflammatory diseases, heart diseases, stroke, emphysema, gastric ulcers, hypertension and preeclampsia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, MS, alcoholism, smoking-related diseases, and many others.

Cooking Oils:

Coconut, avocado, butter from grass fed cows are best.

Highly processed, refined nut, seed, and vegetable oils are too rich in Omega-6 fatty acids. Hydrogenated.

Avoid: soybean, corn oil, cottonseed, canola, rapeseed, sunflower, sesame, grapeseed, and safflower Oil.

Cottonseed oil is the filthiest. Cottonseed oil is one of the cheapest edible oils in the United States. Heavily sprayed with petrochemicals.

Canola is bad too. (GMO) Hydrogenated Oil-degumming; bleaching and deodorizing involving high temperatures and/or the use of some pretty nasty chemicals.

Summer salad with Asian dressing

Apple-cider Almond butter dressing:

1/4 cup raw, almond butter-alkaline

1/4 cup coconut (or tap) water

1/2 cup apple cider (or rice) vinegar-alkaline

3 tbsp. raw honey-alkaline

1 tbsp. tamari soy

1 tbsp. toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp. avocado oil-antioxidant

Salad:

4 cups purple cabbage—finely chopped or shredded

1 ea. red and green pepper—diced

2 ears corn, cut from cob (raw)

5 scallions, chopped

2 carrots, grated

1/2 avocado, diced

2 cups Quorn or chicken meat substitute

2 tbsp. raw pumpkin seeds-alkaline

2 tbsp. coconut flakes

Remember to:

Lightly sauté the ‘Quorn” chicken pieces in scant amount of oil; reserve.

Put all ingredients except seeds, coconut, avocado, and chicken into a mixing bowl, add just enough dressing and toss. Less is more when it comes to the dressing.

Place two cups of salad on a dinner plate or large salad bowl.

Top salad with raw sunflower seeds, unsweetened coconut flakes, ‘chicken’, and diced avocado.