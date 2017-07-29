Chef Wendell: Chakra Salad

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summertime is perfect for eating fresh, sun-soaked, sweet, crispy and crunchy vegetables, nuts and seeds. This vitamin-packed raw veggie salad is high in healthy fats, fiber, water, and powerful antioxidants that prevent many diseases. The healthy fats in this salad come from a perfect combination of nuts, seeds, and avocados. This bold flavored salad provides antioxidant vitamins A, C, K, E, B6, fiber, folate, manganese, and phosphorous.
1st segment: What are antioxidants? What do they do? What diseases do antioxidants prevent? Discuss importance of eating produce high in betta carotene. Vitamin A.
2nd segment: What are good cooking oils? What are the bad oils and why we shouldn’t cook with them. What is Hydrogenation?
- Don’t be afraid to be awesome. You are special. A miracle.
- When you change the way you look at food, your life will change.
- If you want to prevent disease, eat more plant foods…closer to earth.
Veggie antioxidant power:
- Beta carotene counteracts the damaging effects of oxidative stress.
- Oxidative stress connected to atherosclerosis, certain cancers, and accelerated aging.
- Oxidative stress contributes to all inflammatory diseases, heart diseases, stroke, emphysema, gastric ulcers, hypertension and preeclampsia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, MS, alcoholism, smoking-related diseases, and many others.
Cooking Oils:
- Coconut, avocado, butter from grass fed cows are best.
- Highly processed, refined nut, seed, and vegetable oils are too rich in Omega-6 fatty acids. Hydrogenated.
- Avoid: soybean, corn oil, cottonseed, canola, rapeseed, sunflower, sesame, grapeseed, and safflower Oil.
- Cottonseed oil is the filthiest. Cottonseed oil is one of the cheapest edible oils in the United States. Heavily sprayed with petrochemicals.
- Canola is bad too. (GMO) Hydrogenated Oil-degumming; bleaching and deodorizing involving high temperatures and/or the use of some pretty nasty chemicals.
Summer salad with Asian dressing
Apple-cider Almond butter dressing:
- 1/4 cup raw, almond butter-alkaline
- 1/4 cup coconut (or tap) water
- 1/2 cup apple cider (or rice) vinegar-alkaline
- 3 tbsp. raw honey-alkaline
- 1 tbsp. tamari soy
- 1 tbsp. toasted sesame oil
- 1 tbsp. avocado oil-antioxidant
Salad:
- 4 cups purple cabbage—finely chopped or shredded
- 1 ea. red and green pepper—diced
- 2 ears corn, cut from cob (raw)
- 5 scallions, chopped
- 2 carrots, grated
- 1/2 avocado, diced
- 2 cups Quorn or chicken meat substitute
- 2 tbsp. raw pumpkin seeds-alkaline
- 2 tbsp. coconut flakes
Remember to:
- Lightly sauté the ‘Quorn” chicken pieces in scant amount of oil; reserve.
- Put all ingredients except seeds, coconut, avocado, and chicken into a mixing bowl, add just enough dressing and toss. Less is more when it comes to the dressing.
- Place two cups of salad on a dinner plate or large salad bowl.
- Top salad with raw sunflower seeds, unsweetened coconut flakes, ‘chicken’, and diced avocado.