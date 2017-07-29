Frankfort woman dies in Clinton County crash

CLINTON CO., Ind. (WLFI) — A Frankfort woman is dead after a crash in Clinton County Saturday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 39 and County Road 550 South.

Sheriff’s deputies said 37-year-old Matthew Coleman of Frankfort was headed south on State Road 39.

Coleman told deputies he was passing a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Peggy Lukasik, of Frankfort, who was also headed south. When Coleman pulled into the northbound lane to pass, he said Lukasik turned into his path.

Coleman told deputies he did not see Lukasik’s turn signal and was not able to stop.

His vehicle struck the driver’s side of Lukasik’s car. Both vehicles ended up in a field near the intersection.

Coleman was taken to a Frankfort hospital and released. Lukasik was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital where she died from her injuries.

A toxicology report on both drivers is pending. That information will be given to Clinton County Prosecutor for review.