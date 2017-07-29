Procession, ceremonial transfer of slain police Lt. Allan takes place

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Saturday the ceremonial transfer of slain Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan, shot and killed in the line of duty.

Facebook Live: 24-Hour News 8’s Eric Feldman reports from the processional

The ceremonial transfer of Lt. Allan begins 3:30 Saturday afternoon at the Marion County County Coroner’s Office, with the processional leading to Crown Hill Funeral Home.

24-Hour News 8 anticipates further announcement of funeral and honors for Allan to be provided shortly.