Visitation, funeral arrangements announced for IMPD Deputy Chief Waters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Visitation and funeral arrangements are set for a fallen IMPD deputy chief.

The visitation for Deputy Chief Jim Waters will be held Tuesday August 1 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery, while the funeral will be Wednesday August 2 at 11 a.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The announcement was made following a ceremonial transfer to the Crown Hill Funeral Home on Saturday.

Waters died Thursday due to injuries he received in a crash Sunday when a semi hit his vehicle from behind.

Both the visitation and the funeral are open to the public.