Benefit ride for families who lose children at young age set to kick off next weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Next weekend, a special motorcycle ride will be benefiting families who lose children way too soon.

Mandie and Jerry Bergman from Little Angels Ride stopped by 24-Hour News 8’s studios Sunday morning to give more details on the event.

All of the proceeds raised from the ride go toward the Hendricks Regional Health Foundation for the Infant Bereavement Program.

The ride is slated for August 5 at American Legion Post #64, 601 S. Holt Road.

