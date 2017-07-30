Family of slain Southport police Lt. Allan issues statement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities have released a statement on behalf of the family of Lt. Aaron Allan, the Southport police lieutenant who was shot and killed while responding to a car crash.

The family’s statement, sent in a release by IMPD, includes appreciation for the support shown by the Indianapolis community and a call to peace:

It is with unimaginable emotion, that the Allan Family would like to express our deepest gratitude, for the outpouring of support we have and continue to receive from the Community and across our Country. Aaron, my husband, a family man, and an amazing friend to so many, helped anyone in need. Aaron was my rock and we are all so heartbroken. I will be forever grateful our Heavenly Father shared him with me and our boys, where we experienced such unconditional love. He was not only proud to wear the badge, he was a proud father and husband. There is no room in my heart for anger or hate, only peace knowing Aaron died doing what he loved. Aaron was honored to serve with his Brother’s and Sister’s in Blue. As we celebrate Aaron’s life in the coming days, the family would like to ask for our privacy. Please continue to demonstrate peace and support to our officers and first responders as they continue to hold the Thin Blue Line, for all of us. Blessed are the Peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God. Stacy Allan and Family

While it’s still unclear what motivated the fatal shooting, police and other law enforcement agencies participated in a ceremonial transfer of Allan’s body to the Crown Hill Funeral Home on Saturday. His funeral arrangements were also announced, with a visitation on Aug. 4 and funeral on Aug. 5.