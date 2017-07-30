Gearing up for Gr8 Paper Push

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every day students of all ages in Marion County attend school without the most basic supplies they need for a good education.

24-Hour News 8 has partnered with Teachers’ Treasures to help make a difference in the lives of students across Central Indiana by being able to collect and donate paper.

Director of Teachers Treasures’ Margaret Sheehan stopped by our studios Sunday to tell us more about the initiative.

Don’t forget to tweet your location using the hashtag #gr8paperpush by noon on August 1 and our crew will come by to pick up your donation on August 2.

Watch the video for more information or click here.