Man dies of injuries following north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died following an early morning shooting on the city’s north side.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a person shot run in the 5600 block of Abercromby Circle — that’s off Lafayette Road and West 56th Street. — just before 4 a.m. Sunday. They arrived to find a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

IMPD homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Neither the victim’s identity nor any suspect information has yet been released.