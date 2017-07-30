Pet Pals: Paws & Think

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fascinating and unique story about our four-legged furry friend population.

This week, Patty stopped by our studios with Kelsey Burton, the executive director of Paws & Think. The organization serves to connect at-risk canines with adults and children who have disabilities in central Indiana. They also help serving troubled youths who may be academically or behaviorally challenged.

