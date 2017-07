PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing Saturday.

Plainfield officials are seeking Victor Sumbai, who they said was last seen at the Gladden Farms Apartments Saturday morning.

Sumbai stands at 4 feet and 5 inches tall and may have had on blue slide shoes and a blue and gray jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 317-839-8700.