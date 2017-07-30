Woman injured in Lafayette motorcycle crash dies of injuries

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One of the three people injured in a crash on Saturday has died, according to Lafayette police.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Creasy Lane between South Street and Fortune Drive.

Police said a motorcycle, driven by 42-year-old Kristoffer Shillings, was headed south on Creasy Lane. Investigators said a minivan was turning left from a parking lot onto the road. That’s when it pulled into the path of Schillings’ motorcycle.

The driver of the minivan, 68-year-old Arturo Antonio was not injured. Antonio’s passenger, 66-year-old Sharon Antonio, was transported to IU Health Arnett Hospital with minor injuries.

Shillings was seriously injured and transported to IU Health Arnett Hospital. He was later airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

A passenger on the motorcycle, 40-year-old Melissa Shillings, was transported to Franciscan Lafayette Health East, where she died of her injuries.

A portion of Creasy Lane was closed while police investigated. It was reopened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Toxicology tests are pending, but it is not believed that alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or through the anonymous WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.