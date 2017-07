INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to Indiana State Police Dispatch, one person was killed in a crash on the city’s north side Monday morning.

The fatal accident happened on I-465 westbound near I-69 just before 5:30 a.m.

The two left lanes of westbound I-465 in the area are currently closed in the area.

Crews are currently on scene investigating.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.