INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old was shot in his vehicle on the northwest side.

Officers were dispatched to a call of a person shot in the 3300 block of Heather Ridge Drive around 11:37 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.

The report says Rondell Allen, 18, was shot multiple times in a1995 Toyota Corolla, and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

No word yet on his current condition.