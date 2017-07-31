5 finalists for Muncie School Board seat named

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A dozen candidates for a vacancy on the Muncie School Board were interviewed in private last week.

On Thursday night, the five finalists will be interviewed in public, said a letter Monday to “community stakeholders” from Board President Deborah D. Feick.

Many people have been concerned about the future of Muncie schools while the district faces a budget deficit of $15 million. The district now has an emergency manager to address the financial concerns. School board member-elect Stephen Edwards resigned in July to join the emergency management team for the district.

The five finalists are Robert Keisling, Brad King, Susan Page, Daniel Vanderbilt and Justin Wallen, the letter said. The public interviews will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Presidents Room of the Muncie Area Career Center, 2500 N. Elgin St.

“The interviews will be conducted in public however, questions will only be asked by the current board members. Each interview will last up to 30 minutes in length,” the letter said.

The board expects to pick the new school board member at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8.

“After the appointment is made, the certificate of election and oath will be filed with the Delaware County Clerk. The new board member will be formally sworn in at the first Board meeting of 2018,” Feick’s letter said.