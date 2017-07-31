Butler basketball going to Spain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Butler Bulldogs basketball team is packing its bags and taking a trip.

The team will kick off LaVall Jordan‘s first season by traveling to Spain on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs will play four games and visit six cities during their 10-day excursion. This is the first time since 2013 that Bulter has traveled out of country. Fans will get a new look at a young team with their new coach.

In addition to playing four games, the team also received 10 extra practices beyond what’s usually allowed, which the Bulldogs hope will give them a head start come basketball season.

“I think it’s been good for these guys,” Jordan said. “The curiosity about how we’re going to play, what’s going to carry over from what’s always been staples at Butler, what may change. Hopefully they’re finding there’s a lot of consistencies there and learn some new things at the same time.”

Player Kelan Martin said, “These early practices help with going into the fall because we get the bond in with the players and freshmen. Then actually having a new coaching staff, it’s been pretty good.”