Colts’ Frank Gore: ‘Just happy to be playing football’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the Colts Watch, training camp is underway as the Horseshoe prepares for the upcoming season.

One player who will play a key role in the success of this team may be racing against the age clock.

Teammates, coaches and uniforms have come and gone, but one thing remains the same for Frank Gore. No. 23 loves football.

Gore said, “I’m just happy to be playing football. Like I said, we’re competing, getting better every day and trying to get ready for the season.”

This fall marks season 13 for Gore. A baker’s dozen span of play that puts him at eighth on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. But the veteran doesn’t pay attention to personal accolades.

“You know if we winning, if we going to the playoffs. I’m fine, I’m fine with that. I’m not here to put up numbers.”

Gore is entering Year 3 with the Colts. The running back came from the 49ers with the hopes of winning an AFC title and getting back to the playoffs. But in his two years here, he has yet to do either of those things. An outcome, he finds incredibly frustrating.

“When I came here, they had just gone to the AFC Championship. Coming in to what it was, and going backwards well that’s tough.”

Going backward has its frustrations, but Gore’s teammates feel the vet can propel this crew forward this season.

Jack Mewhort said, “Frank Gore is a guy that I feel lucky to have a couple years with as a teammate. That’s a guy that will be going to Canton someday. In this building, I follow him around like a puppy dog. I absorb everything I can from him.”

Father time continues ticking for the 34-year-old. Gore just wants to make the most of the time he has left on the field.

“I take it one day at a time, one year at a time. If I still love the game and if my body feels good. If I feel like I can do it then why not do it?”

Mewhort said, “We want to win regardless for him and all those veterans in there.”

Playing with an extra sense of urgency for the sake of the team.