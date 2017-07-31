Community continues to rally around Southport Police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A community is still reeling from Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan’s death.

The display continues to grow around Allan’s squad car, showing how the community has rallied around the Southport Police Department.

There were flowers and heartfelt prayers, as well as people nearby shaking hands and writing notes of thanks.

“Just a little token of appreciation from myself, from my family,” said Pat Ferry, who lives nearby and stopped by the memorial at the police department.

Inside the city facilities was a whole row of food donated by the community, including 10 pizzas donated by IMC Credit Services.

“It’s amazing to know that there are still people out there who do these things, that it’s not, you know, we don’t have to live in a world that’s negative or doesn’t care. It just shows that people still care,” said Delanie Dziennciol from IMC Credit Services.

It’s a challenge to keep track of everyone who has reached out, and the support extends beyond Southport.

A GoFundMe page for Lt. Allan’s family had raised more than $60,000 by Monday evening.

While Allan’s family has requested privacy, Sunday they released a statement saying in part, “It is with unimaginable emotion that the Allan family would like to express our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of support we have and continue to receive from the community and across our country.”

While the Marion County coroner confirmed Monday that Allan died of multiple gunshots, 28-year-old Jason Brown — the man accused of shooting Allan — awaits his first court appearance, set for Tuesday.

A Southport Police Department official told 24-Hour News 8 Brown was expected to be transported to central booking Monday from Eskenazi Hospital, where he was recovering from injuries.

Court documents obtained exclusively by 24-Hour News 8 on Friday said Allan was trying to help Brown after his car flipped over in Homecroft. Those court documents go on to say that Brown shot Allan, who was hit 14 times.

Brown’s day in court would coincide with National Night Out, a day to promote community police relationships around the country.