Couple killed following motorcycle accident in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Jennings County woman has died from extensive injuries in a motorcycle-pickup truck accident that hours earlier killed her husband.

24-Hour News 8’s partner paper the Columbus Republic reports Suzanne M. Setser, 51, suffered severe head trauma, severe lacerations and severe internal injuries in a Saturday afternoon motorcycle accident in southwestern Bartholomew County, said Sgt. T.A. Smith of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

Her husband, Travis J. Setser, 45, died of blunt force trauma to the head and upper chest from the 12:48 p.m. Saturday accident, according to Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting.

Suzanne Setser was taken by StatFlight helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital, where she died late Saturday night, Nolting said. Saturday was her birthday.

The couple lived in Scipio, a small, unincorporated community in northern Jennings County.

The accident occurred near the intersection of county roads 850 South and County Road 400 West, west of Interstate 65 near Waymansville.

Jonathon Findley, 37, Seymour, was driving a pickup truck northbound on 400 West, Smith said. As he approached the intersection of 850 South, Travis Setser’s motorcycle pulled out in front of Findley while apparently attempting to cross 400 West, Smith said.

Witnesses say the pickup driver attempted to avoid the motorcycle by swerving to the center of the lane, but could not avoid striking it, Smith said.

Based on the sheriff’s department’s initial investigation, it does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors in the accident, Smith said.

The Setsers were being followed Saturday by her son, Christian McVicker, on another motorcycle, Smith said. Travis Setser was McVicker’s stepfather, the officer said.

The family members were participating in a memorial ride for Clayton Fowler, 27, of Seymour — another son of Suzanne Setser — who died July 10 at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour.