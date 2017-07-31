IMPD investigating fatal south side stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing on the south side.

Officers responded to a possible deceased person on Sunday just after 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of Glastonbury Court.

On Monday, the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Wilson Hernandez, and the death was ruled a homicide.

According to IMPD, detectives continue to follow up on leads to determine a possible suspect or suspects, as well as the cause of the stabbing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.