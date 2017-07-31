Indiana secretary of state talks voter fraud commission

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Donald Trump created a voter fraud commission to look into 2016 fraud, but Indiana members seem to be focused on using it to improve the 2018 election.

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson took part in the First Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity nearly two weeks ago. Lawson spoke exclusively to the Indiana Statehouse Bureau about what she told commission members.

“My point was there needs to be better communication between the federal government and the chief election officials in the state so that if there is a security incident, we don’t learn about it through the media,” Lawson said.

Other things Lawson said the group will study include election processes, mail voting and automatic voter registration. “Do they [additional voting options] increase turnout? Do they hurt turnout? Those kinds of things,” Lawson said.

She wasn’t the only Hoosier in the room. Lawson’s former boss, Vice President Mike Pence, joined her.

“It was nice to say hello,” Lawson said. “I wasn’t sure in that setting whether I should shake his hand or give him a hug, but we got to give each other a hug.”

Vice President Pence’s presence is one she believes will help the Hoosier state. “If you’re not at the table, you don’t have input,” Lawson said.

The suggestions won’t end with this one meeting. The group could have as many as four more before Indiana’s May primary.

While Lawson hopes this commission reduces voter fear, she’s still waiting to ease her own nerves. “I’m holding my breath waiting because there was a great deal of research that needs to be done,” Lawson said. “There will be some behind-the-scenes work, I’m sure. Obviously, I said, ‘Let me know what I can do to help,’ but I haven’t got that email or call yet.”

There is no set date for the next meeting. Lawson said it should take place in September. The goal is to meet four times before February.