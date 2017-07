INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis now has specialized to emergency calls involving mental health issues.

Mayor Joe Hogsett sent off the city’s very first Mobile Crisis Assistance teams Monday morning.

The initiative is part of the mayor’s criminal justice reform plan announced in December.

Each of the teams include a police officer, a paramedic and a licensed mental health professional who has trained on how to de-escalate situations.

The teams’ first official day in action is Tuesday.