INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Larry Battson, from the Wildlife Education Services, stopped by WISH-TV Monday afternoon.

This time Larry brought a very special guest with him.

Larry explained what exactly a wolf-dog is, whether they are found in the wild or they bred and how to identify them from wolves and dogs.

He also discussed whether or not wolf-dogs are safe to keep as pets.

For more on this story, click on the video.