Man found guilty of shooting ex-wife outside child care facility

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was found guilty Monday of shooting his ex-wife multiple times, according to online court records.

Christopher Justice was accused of shooting Shirley Justice on the morning of Feb. 18, 2014, outside of a KinderCare child care facility, 6750 Eagle View Drive, near the West 38th Street and Interstate 465 interchange. He was accused of murder.

According to initial police reports, the woman had just dropped off two children. The director of the daycare drove in and saw the woman down in the parking lot and called police.

Christopher Justice, who was 33 when the crime occurred, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 17.