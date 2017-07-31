Motorcyclist hurt, SUV driver arrested after crash, police say

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist was injured and a sport utility vehicle driver was arrested Monday night after a crash southeast of the city.

An Indiana State Police investigation found that Douglas Marshall, 44, Hagerstown, was riding his 2002 Honda Shadow motorcycle east on State Road 67 when a 1997 Ford Explorer, driven by Robert Keesling, 40, Daleville, pulled out of a gas station into the path of the motorcycle. Keesling, who drove away from the scene of the crash, was caught a short time later by a Delaware County deputy, state police said.

The crash occurred at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 67 and County Road 400 South, a release from the state police said.

Marshall’s left leg was injured in the crash, and Trooper Eric Patterson and Delaware County deputy applied a tourniquet prior to emergency medical services’ arrival, the release said. Marshall was initially taken by Delaware County EMS to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie and later by medical helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.

Marshall’s motorcycle hit the left, rear corner of the SUV before laying down into a skid, the release said.

Keesling was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated causing injury and leaving the scene of a serious personal injury crash.