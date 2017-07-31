Motorcyclist seriously hurt in I-65 crash downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Monday after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in the south split Monday morning.

Scott Thipps, 42, of Indianapolis, was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital. He was not wearing a helmet, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

“Troopers arrived to find a Hyundai SUV and Honda motorcycle scattered across the north bound lanes of the interstate,” the release said.

The driver of the Hyundai, Carry Michaels, 42, was not injured in the crash and her vehicle received minor damage, police said.

“According to witness accounts Thipps was purportedly driving at a high rate of speed and cutting in and out of traffic just prior to the crash,” the release said. “The right side of Thipps’ motorcycle stuck the driver’s side of Michaels’ SUV causing him (to lose) control.”

Downtown traffic was tied up for about two hours after the crash.

Police said the crash remained under investigation, and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.