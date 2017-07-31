Music and fashion collide in photography exhibit

It’s a collaboration unlike any other, featuring a photography exhibit that revolves around music, including 12 fully-concepted framed one-of-a-kind images and much more! Fashion photographer Willyum Baulkey and Makeup Artist Danelle French tell us more:

Introduction

1) Team consists of photographer Willyum Baulkey, makeup artist Danelle French and hairstylist Anthony Perez.

2) We are a collaborative team that have been working together for 3 years and have been published locally, regionally and nationally.

3) Our first exhibition Celestial Bodies was in June 2016 which featured Avant Garde beauty images of each of the zodiac signs

Inspiration

1) After the success of ‘Celestial Bodies’ it led us to what’s next.

2) Finally deciding that we wanted to do a bigger, bolder and (pun intended) louder show we began thinking about what would be an interesting theme for us, we thought of how music influences and inspires our lives, work etc…Music plays a big influence and the show is a mixture of what happens when music and fashion photography collide

3) ‘Playlist’ is what we are calling it because ultimately this is our own playlist of sorts. We hope that others have a connection, as we do, with the songs to be displayed

Creative Process

1) This has been a ongoing 8-month process that started in January with a model casting and brainstorming over which songs to be ‘on our playlist’ We had a criteria for selecting songs, (which we knew there would be a lot left out) Songs had to be recognizable, by current or classic artists and the song title had to spark inspiration. What followed the next months were 12 individual separate concept shoots for each of the selected songs.

The Show

1) The exhibit will have the opening at Soirée by French Pharmacie in Broadripple (823 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, Indiana 46220 on First Friday, August 4th 2017 from 7:00-10:00

2) The show will feature 12 complete one of a kind framed images along with merchandise such as a 12 month calendar with images from each of the 12 songs as well as more music themed items like designed ‘concert’ posters and ‘concert’ t-shirts

3) The event will also feature a video presentation during the exhibit featuring fun behind the scenes as well as other images from the 12 different photo shoots that make up the Playlist.

4) We are calling this our Grammy Awards moment, complete with red carpet and possibly a few paparazzi present, so dress to impress!

5) Following the opening the exhibit will displayed from August 7th – August 27th at The Hatch (6161 N Hillside Ave, Indianapolis, In 46220) for extended viewing.

Info about the exhibition ‘Playlist’ can be found at:

http://www.facebook.com/willyumphoto

Or visit:

http://www.willyumphotography.com/

www.danellefrenchmakeup.com

www.anthonyperezhair.com