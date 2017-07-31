Polytechnic High School opens in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More students will head back to school on Monday morning to start a new school year but some students will start in a new high school, too.

Purdue’s Polytechnic High School will welcome the first class of 150 ninth grade students at 9:30 a.m.

The new school is part of the Indianapolis Public Schools Innovation Network. PPHS will offer a hands-on and problem-based learning that is heavily involved with in science, technology, education, and mathematics, better known as STEM.

Coursework for the innovation-focused charter school will look a lot like the Purdue Polytechnic Institute on the West Lafayette campus.

The goal is for it to be a direct pipeline to the institute for those students who graduate and meet the requirements.

The school plans to take an innovative approach to provide academic opportunities to those students who come from low-income and minority backgrounds in an effort to close in on the city’s workforce-skills gap.

The layout of the classroom is designed in a modernized way to foster free thinking, ideas and conversations about subject material that is being presented.

For the first year, the school will be temporarily housed in the Union 525 building until it moves to its permanent location which is expected to be the PR Mallory Building on Washington Street.

To learn more about the Polytechnic High School, click here.