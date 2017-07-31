Surveying crew finds body in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A surveying crew found a male’s body shortly after noon Monday, police said.

The body was found in the 3500 block of Promenade Parkway about 12:23 p.m., Lafayette Police Department said in a news release. The area is near an apartment complex and a commercial area including a Walmart and other stores.

“Forensic technicians are in the process of examining the scene and further information will be forthcoming when available,” the release said. “At this time, there has been no determination made regarding the identity of the male, time of death or manner of death.”

No additional details were immediately available.