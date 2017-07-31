White Sox lose Moncada to injury, rally past Blue Jays 7-6

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Davidson singled in Leury Garcia with two outs in the ninth inning for his second game-ending hit in as many days, and the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Monday night after losing top prospect Yoan Moncada to a right knee injury.

Adam Engel sparked the winning rally with a one-out single against Roberto Osuna (3-2). Garcia then was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second.

After Tyler Saladino struck out swinging, Jose Abreu tied it at 6 with a single to right. Davidson followed with another base hit, and then was mobbed by his teammates as he ran around the infield.

The White Sox trailed 6-1 before they scored four times in the eighth, capped by consecutive homers for Davidson and Yolmer Sanchez. Davidson also hit a game-ending, two-run homer in Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Cleveland.

In the sixth inning, Moncada hurt his right knee in a frightening collision with right fielder Willy Garcia.

Moncada and Garcia were chasing Darwin Barney’s bases-loaded blooper into shallow right field when the second baseman kneed a sliding Garcia in the head. The ball trickled out of Garcia’s glove for a three-run double.

Moncada, who is widely regarded as one of baseball’s top prospects, put no pressure on his right leg while he was helped to a cart by first baseman Jose Abreu. The Cuban slugger patted his countryman on the back of his head before he was zipped away.

Garcia also went down on the play, but eventually walked off under his own power.

X-rays on Moncada were negative, and the team says he is day to day with a bruised right knee. Garcia has a head contusion and will be evaluated again Tuesday morning.